Crimes reported for Feb. 21, 2022
ANTELOPE ACRES
VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block West Avenue E
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 15800 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42500 block Valley Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block 43rd Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6000 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 250th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 40th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block Autumnmist Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Rowley Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue Q-10
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 4700 block West Avenue L-13
