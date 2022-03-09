0309 crime map

Crimes reported for Feb. 21, 2022

ANTELOPE ACRES

VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block West Avenue E

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 15800 block Newmont Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42500 block Valley Vista Drive

ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 43900 block 43rd Street West

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-12

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6000 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 250th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block 27th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 40th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block Autumnmist Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Rowley Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue Q-10

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 4700 block West Avenue L-13

