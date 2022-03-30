Crimes reported for March 14, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 45000 block 40th Street East
RAPE: 1300 block Kildare East
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue H
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 100th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Crestwood Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2600 block Trudeau Lane
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-8
