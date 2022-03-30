0330 crime map

Crimes reported for March 14, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue K

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 45000 block 40th Street East

RAPE: 1300 block Kildare East

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue H

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44000 block 100th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue J-13

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Crestwood Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2600 block Trudeau Lane

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.