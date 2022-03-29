Crimes reported for March 13, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block Stancliff Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Fig Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Leatherwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Gilworth Avenue
ASSAULT: 6900 block Jackrabbit Way
HOMICIDE: 34200 block Cheseboro Road
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue M-4
