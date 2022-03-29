0329 crime map

Crimes reported for March 13, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43300 block Stancliff Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 2600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Fig Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Leatherwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37600 block Gilworth Avenue

ASSAULT: 6900 block Jackrabbit Way

HOMICIDE: 34200 block Cheseboro Road

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue M-4

