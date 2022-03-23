Crimes reported for March 7, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2600 block Stillmeadow Lane
ASSAULT: 6300 block Treehaven Court
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 700 block Woodgate Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 1200 block West Westlake Drive
ASSAULT: 36800 block 57th Street East
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 39900 block Cyrus Lane
ROBBERY: 40500 block Peonza Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 15th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
