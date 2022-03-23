0323 crime map

Crimes reported for March 7, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2600 block Stillmeadow Lane

ASSAULT: 6300 block Treehaven Court

ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 700 block Woodgate Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ARSON: 1200 block West Westlake Drive

ASSAULT: 36800 block 57th Street East

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 39900 block Cyrus Lane

ROBBERY: 40500 block Peonza Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 15th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.