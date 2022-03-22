Crimes reported for March 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44400 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue R-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue P
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 36400 block Harold First Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block Sunrise Terrace
BURGLARY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 13100 block Avenue V-13
