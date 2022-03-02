Crimes reported for Feb. 14, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West
BURGLARY: 45700 block Berkshire Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5700 block West Avenue K-3
THEFT: 6100 block Landau Place
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37300 block 111th Street East
ROBBERY: 10300 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block Chantel Lane
ASSAULT: 36600 block Littleleaf Drive
BURGLARY: 38900 block Rambler Avenue
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 48th Street East
