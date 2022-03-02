0302 crime map

Crimes reported for Feb. 14, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West

BURGLARY: 45700 block Berkshire Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5700 block West Avenue K-3

THEFT: 6100 block Landau Place

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37300 block 111th Street East

ROBBERY: 10300 block East Avenue R-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2700 block Chantel Lane

ASSAULT: 36600 block Littleleaf Drive

BURGLARY: 38900 block Rambler Avenue

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 48th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.