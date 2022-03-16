Crimes reported for Feb. 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue H-5
RAPE: 10th Street West and Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44300 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue O
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue Q-3
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 37400 block Litchfield Street
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue R-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
