Crimes reported for Feb. 28, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43700 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue H-5

RAPE: 10th Street West and Avenue K-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44300 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue O

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue Q-3

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 37400 block Litchfield Street

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue R-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

