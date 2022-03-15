0315 crime map

Crimes reported for Feb. 27, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17000 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44000 block Hoban Avenue

ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 50th Street West

THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue F

THEFT: 2300 block Mall Loop Road

THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Antelope Valley Freeway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue S-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive

BURGLARY: 39200 block 22nd Street West

THEFT: 37500 block Gilworth Avenue

THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Carrara Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

