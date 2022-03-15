Crimes reported for Feb. 27, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44000 block Hoban Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue F
THEFT: 2300 block Mall Loop Road
THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Antelope Valley Freeway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue S-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive
BURGLARY: 39200 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 37500 block Gilworth Avenue
THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Carrara Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
