0301 crime map

Crimes reported for Feb. 13, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 37100 block 186th Street East

ROBBERY: 165th Street East and Avenue N-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45100 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 6000 block Tulip Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Newgrove Street

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Avenue P-8

ASSAULT: 37600 block Park Forest Court

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37100 block 26th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 52nd Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.