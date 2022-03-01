Crimes reported for Feb. 13, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 37100 block 186th Street East
ROBBERY: 165th Street East and Avenue N-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 6000 block Tulip Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Newgrove Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Avenue P-8
ASSAULT: 37600 block Park Forest Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37100 block 26th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 52nd Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
