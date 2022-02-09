0209 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 24, 2022

AGUA DULCE

ROBBERY: 9600 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 45000 block Palo Vista Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Milling Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-12 and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ARSON: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 300 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 6000 block Opal Avenue

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38900 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 16300 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 55th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Landmark Court

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.