Crimes reported for Jan. 24, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ROBBERY: 9600 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Palo Vista Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-12 and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ARSON: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 6000 block Opal Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38900 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 16300 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 55th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Landmark Court
