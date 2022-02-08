0208 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 23, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Way

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Milling Street and Spearman Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 33rd Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 45300 block 11th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 37800 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 38400 block 20th Street East

RAPE: 600 block East Barrel Springs Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.