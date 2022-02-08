Crimes reported for Jan. 23, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Milling Street and Spearman Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 33rd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 45300 block 11th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37800 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 38400 block 20th Street East
RAPE: 600 block East Barrel Springs Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
