Crimes reported for Jan. 18, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 8900 block Hierba Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1100 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43400 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 6100 block Treehaven Court
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue H-2
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Oak Grove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block West Avenue D-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R-13
ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 39700 block Milan Drive
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: 42000 block 50th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.