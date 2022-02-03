0203 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 18, 2022

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 8900 block Hierba Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1100 block Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43400 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 6100 block Treehaven Court

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue H-2

ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Oak Grove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block West Avenue D-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R-13

ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-2

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue Q

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 39700 block Milan Drive

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: 42000 block 50th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.