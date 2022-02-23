0223 crime map

Crimes reported for Feb. 7, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block 15th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Sixth Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 9600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 38700 block 10th Street East

HOMICIDE: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue Q

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 6000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42500 block 52nd Street West

