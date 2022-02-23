Crimes reported for Feb. 7, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Sixth Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 9600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 38700 block 10th Street East
HOMICIDE: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue Q
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 6000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42500 block 52nd Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.