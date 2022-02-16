0216 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 31, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 140th Street East and Avenue G

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42900 block 19th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44900 block Logue Court

ASSAULT: 44900 block Mariposa Drive

BURGLARY: 600 block Tina Court

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 42000 block Summer Lane

THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 45400 block Third Street East

THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8500 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 39000 block Deer Run Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 10th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue S and Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42500 block 42nd Street West

