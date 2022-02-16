Crimes reported for Jan. 31, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 140th Street East and Avenue G
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42900 block 19th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Logue Court
ASSAULT: 44900 block Mariposa Drive
BURGLARY: 600 block Tina Court
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 42000 block Summer Lane
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 45400 block Third Street East
THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8500 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 39000 block Deer Run Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue S and Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42500 block 42nd Street West
