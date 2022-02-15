0215 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 30, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40500 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37700 block Avenida de Diego

ASSAULT: 37200 block Downing Street

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue R-8 and Tacoma Street

ROBBERY: 3500 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue Q-4 and Frontier Avenue

THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue P

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 107th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Belleshire Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue L

