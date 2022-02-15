Crimes reported for Jan. 30, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37700 block Avenida de Diego
ASSAULT: 37200 block Downing Street
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue R-8 and Tacoma Street
ROBBERY: 3500 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue Q-4 and Frontier Avenue
THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue P
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 107th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Belleshire Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue L
