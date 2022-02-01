Crimes reported for Jan. 16, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1700 block Pinecone Court
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 49000 block 70th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37300 block 51st Street East
ASSAULT: 37600 block Sumac Avenue
ASSAULT: 4900 block Pacifica Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Lilacview Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue L-12
