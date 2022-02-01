0201 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 16, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40300 block 166th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1700 block Pinecone Court

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-4

BURGLARY: 49000 block 70th Street West

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 37300 block 51st Street East

ASSAULT: 37600 block Sumac Avenue

ASSAULT: 4900 block Pacifica Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38700 block Lilacview Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West

THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue L-12

