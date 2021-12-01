Crimes reported for Nov. 15, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 155th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 600 block East Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 42100 block Eighth Street East
BURGLARY: 45200 block 17th Street West
ROBBERY: 44700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Lone Oak Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40400 block Aster Place
THEFT: 200 block Pictorial Street
THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: Avenue S and Geinger Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 41400 block 51st Street West
