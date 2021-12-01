1201 crime map

Crimes reported for Nov. 15, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 155th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 600 block East Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 42100 block Eighth Street East

BURGLARY: 45200 block 17th Street West

ROBBERY: 44700 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Lone Oak Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40400 block Aster Place

THEFT: 200 block Pictorial Street

THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: Avenue S and Geinger Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 41400 block 51st Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.