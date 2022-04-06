Crimes reported for March 21, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 7500 block Valley Sage Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 16th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
HOMICIDE: 45100 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 200 block Hawk Lane
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
HOMICIDE: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
