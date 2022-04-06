0406 crime map

Crimes reported for March 21, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 7500 block Valley Sage Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O

VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 156th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 16th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

HOMICIDE: 45100 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 200 block Hawk Lane

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

HOMICIDE: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

