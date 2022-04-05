Crimes reported for March 20, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard Street
BURGLARY: 800 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 45700 block Fig Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7600 block East Avenue V
LLANO
ASSAULT: 32500 block 228th Street East
ASSAULT: 33900 block 223rd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive
ASSAULT: 37200 block Queen Anne Place
ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane
ROBBERY: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block Firethorn Street
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 36000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
