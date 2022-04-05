0405 crime map

Crimes reported for March 20, 2022

ACTON

BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard Street

BURGLARY: 800 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 45700 block Fig Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 7600 block East Avenue V

LLANO

ASSAULT: 32500 block 228th Street East

ASSAULT: 33900 block 223rd Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Drive

ASSAULT: 37200 block Queen Anne Place

ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane

ROBBERY: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block Firethorn Street

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 36000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

