Crimes reported for March 28, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39800 block 145th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45000 block Denmore Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
LLANO
BURGLARY: 33500 block 185th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Eighth Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Camino Real Avenue
