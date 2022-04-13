0413 crime map

Crimes reported for March 28, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39800 block 145th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45000 block Denmore Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street

ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Date Avenue

THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue

LLANO

BURGLARY: 33500 block 185th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38800 block Eighth Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Camino Real Avenue

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.