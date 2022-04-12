Crimes reported for March 27, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Red Rover Mine Road
ASSAULT: Crown Valley Road and Syracuse Avenue
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 42600 block Coolcrest Drive
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39500 block 167th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue J-14
BURGLARY: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
BURGLARY: 44600 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 44800 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 45100 block Spearman Avenue
ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 80th Street East and Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Drive
ASSAULT: 5400 block Tulip Drive
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue R-7
BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40200 block La Cota Drive
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 11300 block East Avenue V-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.