0412 crime map

Crimes reported for March 27, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Red Rover Mine Road

ASSAULT: Crown Valley Road and Syracuse Avenue

LAKE HUGHES

ASSAULT: 42600 block Coolcrest Drive

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39500 block 167th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue J-14

BURGLARY: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive

BURGLARY: 44600 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 44800 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 45100 block Spearman Avenue

ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 80th Street East and Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37900 block 26th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Drive

ASSAULT: 5400 block Tulip Drive

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue R-7

BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40200 block La Cota Drive

THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 11300 block East Avenue V-8

