LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College interim general counsel Bridget Cook can drop the interim before her title.
The AV Community College District Board of Trustees, in closed session, unanimously approved a three-year employment contract with Cook, at Monday night’s meeting.
Board President Steve Buffalo announced the Board’s action in open session.
Cook’s contract is good from April 1 through June 30, 2025. She will be paid an annual salary of $213,792. The contract includes 3% increases starting July 1 for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 Fiscal Years.
Cook will receive an annual stipend of $1,800 for her juris doctorate.
Cook will be evaluated annually during the first three years of service. Thereafter, evaluations will be required every three years, according to the agreement.
The Board hired her as interim general counsel in January 2020. Her interim contract was extended, last June, through June 30 of this year.
Cook accepted the job, last fall, after the District recruited candidates for the position. She was one of two candidates interviewed. Since she had an interim contract good through the end of June, that gave her and District officials time to work on the contract.
Cook’s position as general counsel is unique to the District.
“It’s becoming more and more prevalent throughout the state and we just wanted to make sure the contract we were putting together was not only competitive but consistent,” AV College President Ed Knudson said.
