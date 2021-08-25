PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club received a $150,000 grant awarded by the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles to support education equity.
The Foundation awarded a record $1,000,000 to seven nonprofit organizations as part of its General Community grants, which focus on local high-priority social issues.
The AV Boys & Girls Club grant will be used to expand the Project Learn program throughout the organization. It reinforces the academic enrichment and school engagement of young people during the time they spend at the club. Through Project Learn, staff use all the areas and programs in the club to create opportunities for these high-yielding learning activities, including writing, discussions with knowledgeable adults, helping others, homework help, tutoring and games that develop young people’s cognitive skills, according to a description.
AV Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Stacey Cantwell said they applied for the grant and were excited to receive it.
“Now more than ever, kids, families and communities need Boys & Girls Clubs to support them during this pivotal time in our history,” she said in a statement. “Under a sustained time of uncertainty, AVBGC is doing whatever it takes to create equity for all kids by providing access to services that promote well-being and academic programs to close the education gap. We are thankful to the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles for their belief and investment into the young people of the Antelope Valley.”
Project Learn aims to offer additional educational resources, as well as enrichment activities, not otherwise available to low-income families, in order to increase positive educational performance. The program suggests that youth can overcome the educational adversities they face in many overwhelmed inner-city schools and that out-of-school programs targeting at-risk youth have increased educational potential.
“The pandemic has exacerbated existing inequities in our education system that disproportionately affect students of color who lack the resources to successfully learn remotely,” Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Marvin I. Schotland said in a statement. “This only widens an already existing education gap, which will result in a significant learning loss that will take years to address.”
With this grant, the club will also be able to increase program hours and reduce staff-to-youth ratios.
