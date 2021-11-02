PALMDALE — A pedestrian was killed, Sunday morning, after being struck by a car while walking on 10th Street West in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded, shortly after 10:30 a.m., to a report of a person on the east side of the road, just north of Avenue N-8.
According to the preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was struck, during the early morning hours of Sunday, by a 2013 Dodge Dart driving northbound on 10th Street West, officials reported.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information on the pedestrian’s identity was available Monday.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Palmdale Station Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.