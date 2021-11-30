LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is in good fiscal shape, according to an independent audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021 and conducted by the Brown Armstrong Accountancy Corp.
“There’s numerous state governments, federal governments, as well as the public that wants to look at audited financial statements because they want to know how you did,” Thomas Young, a partner with the Bakersfield firm, said during a presentation at the AVTA’s Nov. 23 meeting.
Another purpose is for the auditing firm to analyze the AVTA’s financial statements and issue an opinion.
As a recipient of federal, state and local funding, the transit agency is required to have an annual audit conducted by independent auditors. The audit covers the agency’s internal controls, tests federal compliance, looks at payroll and other areas to see how it spent its money and whether it did it appropriately.
The report shows the AVTA ended the 2020-21 Fiscal Year with cash and investments of approximately $27.5 million. Total revenue from all sources was approximately $44.8 million.
The transit agency received a clean, or unmodified opinion, on its financial statements, including internal control over financial reporting, as well as federal awards and internal control over major federal programs.
Young said an unmodified opinion was the highest level of assurance that the auditing firm could provide them.
“Everything looked good, there was no issues and again congratulations,” he said, adding the presentation is part of the requirements.
The AVTA Board of Directors unanimously accepted the audited financial statements.
