Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of assault with a deadly weapon.
The male Hispanic was wearing tan pants, a blue shirt and used a cane to walk. He was driving a newer model Honda and is suspected of driving through a parking lot and hitting a victim.
According to a news release from Palmdale Station, the victim tried to jump out of the way, but their hand got caught in the windshield wiper. As a result, the victim sustained a cut on their left thumb/hand. While the victim was on the ground, the man driving the Honda exited the vehicle and kicked them in the head several times before fleeing in his vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. LaGabed at Palmdale Station, 661-272-2469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.