Kern County officials say the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West killed them months before they reported the little boys missing from their California City home.
Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, were arrested by Bakersfield police, Tuesday. Both are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and making a false report of an emergency.
Most people following the case never believed their story added up, but the boys’ bodies have never been found, and that makes conviction not impossible but challenging.
Arguably the most memorable court case in Antelope Valley history was the Julie Church case.
It was also, at the time, the longest court case in US history, with jury selection alone lasting nine months.
Church, 23, of Lancaster, was last seen outside the Antelope Valley Inn on Sierra Highway (now the University of Antelope Valley main campus) on Oct. 17, 1982.
She was in the company of a man named Steven Jackson, 28, who was ultimately charged with her murder.
It took so long to seat a jury because the judge called each prospective juror into his chambers individually to determine if they could convict even if the body was never found.
It was also hard to get jurors because employers did not want to give up their workers for months.
Ultimately the jury was seated (with retired Antelope Valley College professor and former Valley Press contributing columnist John Hall among those on the panel) and the trial began.
After 22 months total, and more than 200 witnesses, Jackson was acquitted. Some witnesses claimed to have seen Church alive, in Hawaii and other places, making the argument that she wasn’t murdered, she just left town.
(Of course, the West case differs in that the boys were three and four, not able to leave on their own.)
The Church jurors just couldn’t clear the “beyond a reasonable doubt” barrier the law requires.
Seven years later, in 1992, when I was city editor of the Valley Press, we had a report of remains found in Littlerock. A man digging a drainage ditch had discovered bones.
In those days, every time a body was found in the desert, we would say, “Julie Church?” This time it was, and we scooped the world.
We were sure it was her, and I asked legendary LASD Detective Louie Danoff, “Louie, I know you can’t confirm yet, but if I run a story that says Julie’s been found, will I regret it later?”
“No, you won’t,” he said.
We were sure because the late photographer Gene Breckner saw what appeared to be a red dress, and all of us knew that Church was last seen in a red dress.
And Assistant City Editor Linda Lee remembered something else — something that still gives me chills — the address where the remains were found was right next door to where Steve Jackson was living in 1982.
Because of double jeopardy, Jackson could not be tried again, but the mystery that gripped the AV for 10 years was solved that day.
———
I’m looking forward to the end of Los Angeles County’s mask mandate, particularly the end of what I call the “Mask Dance.”
You know the one — we’ve all done it. You get out of the car, take two steps toward the store or restaurant or office, wherever you’re going, and then, realizing you’ve forgotten your infernal mask, you spin around and go back to the car to get it.
There’s also a variation, when you realize you actually do have a mask tucked away in a pocket or bag, and you spin back around a second time and proceed to your destination.
Never one to minimize the dangers of the virus, I got my shots and followed the rules, but it will be nice to see faces again.
———
The world is in awe of the Ukrainian people’s courage, but we’re also seeing courage of Russian people speaking out against Putin’s invasion.
Despite government-controlled media and strict censorship bordering on Soviet-era totalitarianism, the people are getting the word about what is really going on.
I’m reminded of Peter Gabriel’s song, “Biko,” about the Bantu man, Steven Biko, who was beaten to death in a South African jail in 1977.
The incident caused worldwide outrage and helped hasten the end of South Africa’s evil apartheid system.
Gabriel includes the lines:
“You can blow out a candle, but you can’t blow out a fire/Once the flames begin to catch, the wind will blow it higher.”
Maybe the flames are beginning to catch in Putin’s Russia.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.