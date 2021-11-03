PALMDALE — Applications are now open for the Palmdale Water District’s Rate Assistance Program.
The program offers reduced service fees for eligible seniors age 62 and older, veterans of any age and low income families.
Qualifying participants receive up to 50% off the monthly flat service fee, reducing the $45.52 by up to $22.76.
The reduction is effective starting in January.
Applications are accepted through June for this year’s program and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to District officials.
Participants must reapply annually.
Applicants must provide proof of income and be enrolled in the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program with Southern California Edison or Southern California Gas Co.
“We highly encourage all of our PWD customers who qualify to apply for the assistance as soon as possible,” Customer Care Supervisor Tara Rosati said in a news release announcing the start of the application period. “It is a very popular program and our limited spots fill up quickly. Right now, we are in the process of contacting the seniors and veterans to help them sign up for 2022.”
As of Sept. 30, the Rate Assistance Program had 709 participants: 359 seniors, 336 low income families and 14 veterans, according to District officials.
The Rate Assistance Program was launched in 2015, after PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang, who was serving her first term on the Board, asked staff to study ways to offer assistance to senior citizens who needed help with their monthly water bills. It was expanded to include veterans and low income families.
The District uses about $160,0000 from its non-operating revenue, such as proceeds from leasing District-owned property, to fund the program each year. No revenue from ratepayers are used for the program.
“I am very pleased that the RAP is still going strong,” Dizmang said. “We know that some of our customers really need the help. I continue to believe it’s vital for us to offer them assistance.”
Applications may be completed online at palmdale water.org For assistance, call the Customer Care Department at 661-947-2111.
