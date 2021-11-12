LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Cemetery District ran out of paper programs for its Veterans Day event as a robust crowd of about 150 people turned out on a windless Thursday morning under clear skies at Lancaster Cemetery to honor the nation’s veterans.
“We join together today and celebrate our veterans, men and women, who answered the call in times of peace and in times of war,” Dayle DeBry, manager of AV Cemetery District, said at the start of the hourlong ceremony.
DeBry then quoted the late Larry Chimbole, the first mayor of the City of Palmdale and a veteran of World War II, who passed away on
Nov. 10, 2015.
“All veterans are not necessarily heroes in the strict sense of the word,” DeBry read. “As a matter of fact, many of us served in non-combat positions and never heard a gunshot. On the other hand, any individual who gives up a portion of his or her freedom to serve our country, provides a vital service in the protection of our America privileges.”
Guest speaker Kevin Sanders, the 2021 Palmdale Veteran of the Year and the 2018 Vets4Veterans Veteran of the Year, served in the Marine Corps from 1977 to 1980.
“I’m not a former Marine or ex-Marine. I’m a Marine; I’m a Marine veteran,” Sanders said. “Most Marines prefer to be called that.”
Sanders told the story of his grandfather, Lee Benjamin White, a World War I and II veteran.
“I’d like to think that if he were here today that he would be as proud of me as I am of him,” Sanders said.
Sanders was also the guest speaker at the City of Palmdale’s Veterans Day ceremony conducted at Poncitlán Square.
The Antelope Valley Young Marines, with unit commander Danny Chinchilla, did the presentation of colors and the flag salute. US Army wife and Navy mother Sylvia Gaxiola sang the National Anthem.
Bishop Henry Hearns and Lancaster Mayor Emeritus did the invocation and moment of silence.
Dave Owens, chairman of the AV Cemetery District Board of Trustees, recognized the veterans and dignitaries in the audience, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey; Christine Ward, representing Congressman Mike Garcia; Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Drew Mercy, district director for state Sen. Scott Wilk.
Other attendees included Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and his wife Babara, Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann, and Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.
Mann presented Owens with a certificate of appreciation. He noted the discourse about people’s individual freedoms over the past couple of years.
“I think sometimes we take that for granted,” Mann said. “And it’s today where we honor the people that give us and allow us to be free here in the United States. So on behalf of the City of Lancaster, we want to take time to thank all of our veterans, both past and present, especially for those that have given their lives, for those freedoms.”
Termeer presented a certificate to the Assistance League of Antelope Valley and the AV Cemetery District.
“I’m a member of Assistance League of Antelope Valley and I know what this group does,” Termeer said. “Since 1957, they have served and found the niche and the needs in the community and they have contributed funding to the cemetery district for markers.”
Owens and AV Cemetery District trustees Christine Ward and Richard Cook placed the memorial wreath at the flagpole; the Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers and Marine Corps League Detachment 930 placed the military service wreaths at the appropriate flag poles.
Marine Veteran Chris Chandler said a remembrance of Marine Jerry Lawrence, who died this year.
“I’m sure, each of us, Jerry has left a print in our life,”Chandler said.
Chandler added Lawrence served during the early years of the Vietnam War.
“When he retired from work, it seemed to me he went into high gear serving the community, especially the veterans community through Pro Care Hospice,” Chandler said.
Vicki Fisher, from the Daughters of the American Revolution, told the story of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.
