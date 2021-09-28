Crimes reported for Sept. 12, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 171st Street East and Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44500 block 90th Street East
THEFT: 5700 block Gem Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 3100 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 4000 block Kona Court
ASSAULT: 40300 block Argyle Lane
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
RAPE: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42000 block 50th Street West
BURGLARY: 4700 block West Avenue L-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.