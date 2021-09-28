CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Sept. 12, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 171st Street East and Valeport Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44500 block 90th Street East

THEFT: 5700 block Gem Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 3100 block Fairfield Avenue

ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 4000 block Kona Court

ASSAULT: 40300 block Argyle Lane

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6

BURGLARY: 38500 block Larkin Avenue

RAPE: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42000 block 50th Street West

BURGLARY: 4700 block West Avenue L-6

