Crime map, Sept. 27, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 11, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 41900 block 176th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-1

ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43100 block 23rd Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 44000 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Adler Avenue

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 44300 block 27th Street West

BURGLARY: 800 block Sunrise Court

THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 43400 block 57th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Ryckebosch Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-14

PALMDALE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

