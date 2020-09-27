Crimes reported for Sept. 11, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41900 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-1
ASSAULT: 1200 block Magnolia Drive
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43100 block 23rd Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44000 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Adler Avenue
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 44300 block 27th Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block Sunrise Court
THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43400 block 57th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Ryckebosch Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-14
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.