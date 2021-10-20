Crimes reported for Oct. 4, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40200 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Mayo Court
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block Gingham Avenue
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43400 block Melody Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Fourth Street East
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 12000 block East Avenue S-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway
RAPE: 39000 block 25th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 41100 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Desert Flower Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
