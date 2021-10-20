1020 crime map

Crimes reported for Oct. 4, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 40200 block 166th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Mayo Court

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44300 block Gingham Avenue

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 43400 block Melody Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Fourth Street East

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 12000 block East Avenue S-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway

RAPE: 39000 block 25th Street West

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 41100 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Desert Flower Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

