Crimes reported for August 15, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 154th Street East
THEFT: 15600 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44900 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 3000 block San Luis Drive
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block Serenity Court
ASSAULT: 44900 block Elm Avenue
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue H-1
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block La Gabriella Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block 40th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue T-4
LLANO
ASSAULT: 37100 block 185th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 36500 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 38300 block Rita Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37900 block 42nd Street East
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue Q-14
THEFT: 38500 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 38900 block Edgemont Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
