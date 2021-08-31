CrimeMap

Crimes reported for August 15, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40500 block 154th Street East

THEFT: 15600 block Newmont Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44900 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 3000 block San Luis Drive

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 43500 block Serenity Court

ASSAULT: 44900 block Elm Avenue

BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue H-1

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block La Gabriella Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block 40th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue T-4

LLANO

ASSAULT: 37100 block 185th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 36500 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 38300 block Rita Street

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37900 block 42nd Street East

ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue Q-14

THEFT: 38500 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 38900 block Edgemont Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

