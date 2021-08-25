LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue K-1
ASSAULT: 44400 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44800 block Mariposa Drive
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Rucker Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Rucker Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 70th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Oldfield Street and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 37100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
