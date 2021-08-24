Crime map, Aug. 24, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 700 block West Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40700 block 176th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Ivesbrook

BURGLARY: 42800 block 30th Street West

ROBBERY: 43200 block Seventh Street East

ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue T-2

ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue Q-12

ASSAULT: 9100 block East Avenue Q-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-2

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 6700 block Miramar Lane

ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37000 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 38400 block 35th Street East

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37200 block Bunker Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Waterman Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42600 block Tempo Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.