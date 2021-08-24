ACTON
THEFT: 700 block West Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40700 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Ivesbrook
BURGLARY: 42800 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 43200 block Seventh Street East
ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue T-2
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 9100 block East Avenue Q-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 6700 block Miramar Lane
ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38400 block 35th Street East
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37200 block Bunker Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Waterman Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42600 block Tempo Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.