LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station are asking for help in identifying two people who allegedly stole a vehicle.
They also allegedly used a card that was in the vehicle to buy things at local businesses. Anyone with information about who these two people are, should call Det. Maloney of Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should use the P3 tips app, visit http://lacrimestoppers.org or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.