MOJAVE — Air racing could return to the Mojave Air and Space Port, bringing with it a twist, in the future, by featuring electric aircraft.
Airport officials are in contract negotiations to bring in a race organizer to hold traditional races in 2022, with the goal of hosting electric airplane races in 2023.
“This is the foundation we’re developing right now,” CEO Todd Lindner told the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, on Tuesday, about using 2022 to lay the groundwork for the electric races.
Today, when most people think of air racing — in which pilots steer their planes around tall pylons marking the course — they think of the National Championship Air Races held each year in Reno. But the Mojave facility hosted air races of its own in the 1970s.
The airport would pay the organizer a $150,000 hosting fee to put on the event, Lindner said.
“It’s like a race in a box,” he said, with the organizer providing all the race elements.
In exchange, the airport would keep the revenue from concessions and sponsorships. Sponsorships could also be used to offset the hosting fee, Lindner said.
The races would carry the Mojave Air and Space Port name and brand.
The airport would likely partner with local community groups, as well, for manpower to handle items such as parking.
Director Bill Deaver said the airport has a template for that, from its time hosting the Ansari X Prize flights of SpaceShipOne in 2004.
Director Chuck Coleman, an aerobatic pilot, suggested adding an aerobatics portion to the show.
Board President Jim Balentine noted there are still a lot of details to be worked out, including legal questions regarding the contract, but the Board’s consensus was to pursue the event.
“Right now, we’re still in the due diligence part of this,” Lindner said.
He said that insurance for the races was a concern initially, but that he found it to be “doable” under their existing coverage.
