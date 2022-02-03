MOJAVE — Revenue and expenses, overall, for the Mojave Air and Space Port are slightly higher than expected at the mid-point of the fiscal year, Administration Director Carrie Rawlings told the Board of Directors, on Tuesday.
The Board unanimously approved a mid-year budget amendment, which takes into account changes from the first six months of the fiscal year, which began on July 1.
“We didn’t make any significant changes to the budget,” Rawlings said.
The amended budget includes an additional $220,000 in operating revenue, due to higher than anticipated rents, leases and other revenue, according to the staff report.
As of December, operating revenue was at 56% of the original budgeted amount of $7.33 million. The amended budget operating revenue is $7.55 million.
As for expenses, the amended budget shows an increase of $22,000. Contributing factors to this increase are extra cleaning supplies, prompted by needs from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rawlings said.
Repairs and maintenance expenses increased from $575,000 to $625,000, largely due to several water breaks.
Travel and training expenses, however were reduced, from $75,000 to $40,000, as staff aren’t traveling due to COVID-19.
“A lot of things have been cancelled this year,” Rawlings said.
Communications expenses were also reduced, from $246,000 to $150,000, as only 9% of that budget has been spent at mid-year.
As of December, operating expenses were at 45% of the original budget. The amended budget shows expenses of $9.54 million.
The marketing budget of $80,000 is largely untouched, with only $17,010 spent, but the decision was made to keep it as originally budgeted, as the Board recently voted to change the airport’s name to the Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field. With that name change, additional marketing will be needed, Rawlings said.
