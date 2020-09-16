EDWARDS AFB — The Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show scheduled for Oct. 5 through 10 will feature a variety of virtual STEM activities for K-12 students, presentations, and community flyovers to bring the air show to the people.
The original 2020 Aerospace Valley Air Show was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transformed into a Hybrid Air Show.
Under the theme “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” the Hybrid Air Show will showcases Edwards Air Force Base and the Aerospace Valley’s rich aerospace heritage, its deep roots in the aerospace developmental test, and the future of air and space testing.
On Tuesday, 412th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, AVAS Air Show Director Maj. Thomas Stuart, AVAS STEM Boss Helida H. Vanhoy, Diane L. Walker, J.D., STEM Community Coordinator,and AVAS Air Boss Marquette Moore discussed the air show during a media round table.
Higer was fired up about the first air show at Edwards in more than a decade. The pandemic presented a unique opportunity to use awesome technology to highlight the Aerospace Valley as well as the Air Force, Higer said.
“We’re still going to have jets in the air over Edwards. They will not be doing any type of normal air show things. They’re going to be flying routes so people get to hear and see the airplanes,” Higer said.
The schedule of events includes virtual STEM webinars Oct. 5 through 8. Edwards AFB personnel will interact with local kindergarten through 12th-grade students via Zoom webinars with STEM curriculum lessons tied to Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards. Students will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the base. More than 7,000 people registered for the event so far. To register visit avairshow.com
“I’m very excited about this,” Higer said.
Friday and Saturday will feature an Olympic-style broadcast featuring Higer and other senior leaders from the base as they talk about what’s happening over the Antelope Valley’s skies.
The virtual STEM Zoom webinars are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 to 8. The STEM lessons will also be available on the air show’s social media platforms. To sign up visit avairshow.com.
The first four hours of instruction will map to curriculum standards. There will also be an hour each day with the behind-the-scenes look at the base.
“And then we’re going to work with industry partners to give some insight into how STEM applies not just in a military context of aerospace, but in the context of the entire aerospace industry in the United States, especially here, in the Aerospace Valley,” Stuart said.
There will also be a STEMposium in the last hour of each day. Stuart also highlighted the flyovers on Oct. 9 and 10.
“This is an opportunity for us, because we can’t have a traditional air show due to the pandemic, to bring the air show to the people in the same communities that we would have hoped would have attended our event. It’s also going to allow the students to tie in what they’ve been learning in the classroom over the past four days to what they see in the air,” Stuart said.
The STEM webinars will feature elementary, middle school, and high school lessons. There will also be Spanish sessions for elementary students.
“Keeping in mind with career readiness goals, we also have career subject matter experts that will be presenting and sharing their experience with you as well as answering any questions you might have,’ Vanhoy said.
Walker thanked Edwards AFB and the aerospace community for their support to provide the air show.
“High-quality, engaging, hands-on STEM activities for all of our students really help fuel their aspirations and goals and let themselves see themselves in these fields as they grow up,” Walker said.
The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network will also co-host the eighth annual STEMposium throughout the week, which will include student and industry presentations.
“We’re very excited to be bringing to you guys. We’re definitely breaking the mold as traditional air shows go. We’re actually bringing the air show to the community itself and that’s unheard of in today’s air show industry, so we’re very excited about that,” Moore said, adding the flyover portion will start with a sonic boom.
The aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, will fly two routes, a west and east route. The west route from Rosamond to Lancaster, Palmdale, Tehachapi, Bakersfield, California City and Boron will be on Oct. 9. The east route from Rosamond, to Lancaster, Palmdale, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, Barstow, Fort Irwin, China Lake and Ridgecrest, will be on Oct. 10.
In October 2021, the Aerospace Valley Air Show will take place at Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster as planned, with Edwards participating in a supporting role.
The air show will be at Edwards AFB in its traditional form in October 2022, which will also mark the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight and the Air Force.
For details visit avairshow.com
