ACTON — Members of the Acton Town Council urged community members concerned about preserving and enhancing trails in the equestrian community, to write the appropriate Los Angeles County departments to let them know the proposed revision to the Acton Community Standards District does not meet what the community wants.
They are the Los Angeles County departments of Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Regional Planning. They also urged people to contact Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.
“It’s not the Town Council, we only want what you want,” Vice President Tom Costan said.
Correspondence Secretary Jackie Ayer said they’re not asking for anything more than what they’ve already been promised.
The proposed revisions to the Acton Community Standards removed mandatory trail language in the current Community Standards District for subdivisions and defers all future trail decisions and development in the community to the discretion of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
According to the Town Council, that change would ensure the community’s trail objectives will never be met because the department’s trail strategy in Acton does not include a commitment to securing unmapped feeder and connector trails and it constrains equestrian and pedestrian uses to dangerous highways.
“Parks and Rec’s methodologies don’t achieve the goals of the plan, and those are our goals,” Ayer said.
The Board of Supervisors, at Barger’s request, continued a proposed update to the Acton Community Standards from July 27 to Aug. 31, to give the community time to relay their concerns.
As it stands, the Town Council said they cannot support the proposed revision to the Acton Community Standards District until the trail strategy adopted by county agencies is revised to achieve Acton community trail objectives, which would comply with trail policies adopted by the Board of Supervisors, six years ago, in the County General Plan and the Antelope Valley Area Plan policies.
Those adopted policies direct the county to secure both mapped regional trails as well as unmapped connector and feeder trails.
