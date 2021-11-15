ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education will continue to conduct its meetings via remote teleconference for at least the next 30 days.
The Board voted 3-0, with Board President Kelly Jensen and Vice President Tim Jorgensen absent, to approve a resolution at the Nov. 10 meeting as permitted under Assembly Bill 361.
The resolution recognizes that a state of emergency and that the spread of COVID-19 poses an imminent risk to the health and safety of in-person meeting attendees.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law, on Sept. 16.
The legislation amends the Brown Act to provide the ability for boards to hold remote meetings during a proclaimed state of emergency without following the Brown Act’s teleconferencing rules. That would require a Board member who teleconferenced in from a remote location to post the agenda at the location. The address of the remote location would also have to be published on the agenda.
In order to continue conducting meetings via remote teleconference, the Board must proclaim that a state of emergency continues to exist every 30 days.
