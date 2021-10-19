ACTON — Add Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District to the list of school districts increasing substitute teacher pay in order to recruit and retain viable substitute teachers and be competitive with other local districts.
Antelope Valley Union High School District, Keppel Union School District, Palmdale School District and Westside Union School District have increased substitute teacher daily rates in recent weeks.
Due to a teacher shortage not only for Acton-Agua Dulce Unified but also at neighboring districts, as well as the Southern California region and statewide, Superintendent Eric Sahakian said they are looking at a proposed increase in the substitute teacher daily rate to remain competitive, with the proposed increase good at least through the end of the semester.
“I believe there is a shortage across the nation,” Board President Kelly Jensen said at the Board’s Oct. 14 meeting.
Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf asked whether the proposed substitute pay increase had to be sunshined before the Board approved it. The answer was no. He also asked if the District was using COVID-19 relief funds to cover the increase, the answer to which was also no.
The new rates are $200 for short-term elementary and middle school daily assignments, up from $125 per day previously. The new short-term high school daily rate will be $225 per day, up from $135 per day. The long term rate for substitute teachers working 21 to 60 consecutive days for the same teacher in one substitute assignment is $250. On the 61st day, the substitute teacher would earn the daily equivalent of column 1, step 1 of the teacher salary schedule.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified trustees unanimously approved the proposed salary increase.
(1) comment
They should be "cutting" teachers pay...until they "un-woke". My son went to private school Thank God. I would at-home school my child, if I could not afford private school.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.