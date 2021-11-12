VALLEY PRESS
ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Nov. 4, for High Desert Middle School’s new Paxton/Patterson — College & Career Ready Lab.
The lab will provide college and career preparation for students at High Desert.
“The lab engages students with problem-based, real-world technology.” Superintendent Eric Sahakian said at Wednesday’s special Board meeting. “It empowers our students to discover their interests and aptitudes, along the pathway to postsecondary success.”
The programs concentrate on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, health science careers, and architecture and construction.
“These work-based and problem-solving units will provide students an opportunity to hone in on their interests and their skills moving forward with a trajectory of their academic preparation,” Sahakian said.
High Desert students were at different stations in the lab to demonstrate different activities for trustees and other guests who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“They were articulate, engaging and passionate about the activities they were demonstrating,” Sahakian said.
Trustee Brianna Taksony said the ribbon-cutting was the highlight of her week.
“Absolutely incredible, absolutely blew me away,” Taksony said at the meeting.
The first time Taksony ever walked into the classroom was when she was a student at the school. She also worked at High Desert when she was employed by the District.
“To see the transformation from a sixth-grade and then to nothing — the last year that I was an employee at High Desert it was just an empty classroom — to walking in to the incredibleness of that lab,” Taksony said. “I’m so excited to see what comes out of that lab.”
The lab is for all students from all backgrounds — students facing academic challenges, high-performing students, special education and English language learners, District officials said.
Acton-Agua Dulce unified is working to offer students an opportunity to learn about different careers.
