Some of us born after World War II remember Johnny Carson and his “Carnac the Magnificent” act on “The Tonight Show.” Best buddy Ed McMahon would hand Carnac the envelope and the magnificent Carson would divine its contents. We all laughed. Even during Vietnam and Watergate, we could agree that Johnny Carson was a national treasure.
If I had the bejeweled Carnac headdress, I would divine that most of us are going to make it to 2021 alive. Not all, but most. My envelope prediction would say that pandemic and politics of division, will at some point be history, not current conflict.
Amid this division, it’s worth clapping hands and saluting the City of Palmdale and dealerships of the Palmdale Auto Mall for bringing the “Healing and Honor Field” to Pelona Vista Park to run from Nov. 1-11.
For the past decade-plus, in the week leading up to Veterans Day, Palmdale has hosted the Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial, most often in the Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park. But the conditions of Covid-19 have ruled out crowds of that size until a safer time.
We have more challenges than ever bringing people together, with the pandemic keeping friends and family at a distance and with troubles of the moment threatening to divide us. The “Healing and Honor Field” is designed to bring people together.
Pelona Vista Park is at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue in Palmdale and is visible from the Antelope Valley Freeway, driving south between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue S. The 11-day run of the field of honor will be visible from the highway and feature more than 2,000 American flags. There will be on-site security and the display will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, for visits under safety guidelines.
With the Palmdale City Council’s backing, City Manager J.J. Murphy organized a project he had seen lift spirits in Pennsylvania. The “Healing and Honor Field” features 2,020 of our nation’s flags, each atop 7-1/2 foot poles in ordered rows, “creating a massive vista of red, white and blue that is an experience hard to describe and not to be forgotten,” the city says. “Each flag will tell a story and honor those who, by their dedicated service, have become our heroes.”
Murphy is a retired Air Force major who deployed in the Global War on Terror and Mayor Steve Hofbauer is a retired firefighter-paramedic, both still serving in a different fashion.
The purchased flags will have messages affixed by their purchasers to honor those serving, or who have served in the military, law enforcement, fire/EMT or medical personnel — the health care heroes delivering care. At the end of the Honor Field run, after Veterans Day, the flags can be retrieved and brought home by their owners.
These proud Old Glory banners will be available for purchase at $30. Proceeds from flag sales will benefit Antelope Valley veterans service groups, including Vets4Veterans, Coffee4Vets, Point Man AV, American Legion 348 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000.
We have a lot of disagreement in America, more than any time since, say, 1968 amid the Vietnam War and assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King and Sen. Robert Kennedy, or the Civil War a century earlier. Still, most Americans can agree on a few things, including support for veterans, our active duty troops, our first responders who put their lives on the line and people putting their own health at risk to deliver our healthcare and healing.
Personally, I say a little prayer nightly, for the day our support for one another is not predicated on political colors of red or blue, but rather our belief that the red, white and blue defines our best attributes as a nation of people with faith in the future, and each other.
Those interested in buying a flag that supports the activities of these groups, should visit www.healingfield.org/event/palmdale20/
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops as embedded journalist to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community mental health initiatives.
