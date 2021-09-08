Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
Groups across the Valley will mark the day in different ways to remember those killed that day and in the years that followed.
Members of several public safety agencies will hold their annual remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, at the Antelope Valley Mall’s main entrance adjoining the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes monument to local law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. The mall is at 1233 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
This event is a collaboration from the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, US Forest Service, Angeles National Forest Service, California State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and The Antelope Valley Mall.
All Antelope Valley residents are encouraged to attend and help pay tribute to those who died that day, as well as local heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The event will take place rain or shine.
The Antelope Valley Cemetery District and Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery will remember and honor those lives lost in the years following the Sept. 11 attacks, as the country went to war in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Staff will be on hand from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday at the Lancaster Cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd., to assist in placing memorial ribbons on the two large trees at the entrance to the cemetery’s Veterans Court of Honor.
A granite memorial to honor those killed in Afghanistan and Iraq stands inside the Court. The names of the 18 men and women from the Antelope Valley lost in those conflicts will be read at 9 a.m. This reading will also include the names of the 13 service members killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport last month.
The cemetery gates will also be open from sunrise to sunset, to allow people to come and go as they please.
In California City, a remembrance ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday at the flag pole in front of California City High School.
The ceremony will include a student essay reading, guest speaker and playing of “Taps.”
The various ceremonies will remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, plus the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 who thwarted another attack, this one apparently aimed at either the White House or the US Capitol, when the plane crashed near Shanksville, Penn.
