LLANO — A man was killed when his vehicle overturned, Friday night, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The unidentified man was traveling westbound in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe on Avenue W, east of 175th Street East, at around 8 p.m., officials reported.
The identity of the man had not been released as of Monday morning.
For an unknown reason, he lost control of the SUV and veered onto the right-hand shoulder, where he hit a dirt berm and the vehicle overturned.
The man, who apparently was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected, resulting in fatal injuries.
He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the accident report.
It is not known at this time, if drugs or alcohol were involved. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 50th traffic fatality this year as a result of a preventable collision in the CHP Antelope Valley Office jurisdiction, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer R. Novak, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.
