LANCASTER — After two delays to address public comments and recirculate an Initial Study, and one delay due to technical difficulties, the Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and tentative tract map and adopted a mitigated negative declaration to allow for the construction of a 392-unit apartment complex with 78 affordable units at the southwest corner of 20th Street West and Avenue I.
The proposed project also includes 12,750 square feet of neighborhood-serving commercial retail development.
The Planning Commission continued public hearings at the May and June meetings to allow staff time to adequately review and address issues raised in a 232-page letter (including attachments) from Attorney Mitchell M. Tsai, sent on behalf of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, in regard to the proposed project’s draft Initial Study.
“Modifications were made to air quality greenhouse gases, biological resources, land use and planning, noise and population and housing,” Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said.
The proposed project’s Initial Study was revised and recirculated for 30 days between June 16 and July 16.
“No new issues were raised during the recirculation period,” Swain said.
The commission received another 22-page letter from the attorney representing the carpenters’ union 30 minutes prior to the start of Monday’s meeting.
“Those issues raised in the new letter are identical to the issues raised in the original letter,” Swain said.
Chairman James Vose estimated the proposed projected generated about 445 pages of information, including staff reports for the commission to consider.
There were no public comments during the public hearing.
The Planning Commission voted 4-0 to adopt a resolution approving to the Conditional Use Permit, approved the project’s tentative tract map and adopted the mitigated negative declaration
Commissioners Diana Cook, Cassandra Harvey and Rutger Parris were absent.
