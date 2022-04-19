The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider County CEO Fesia Davenport’s $38.5 billion recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The $38.5 billion recommended budget is $807 million less than the current fiscal year’s adopted budget. The current total represents an increase of more than $2.3 billion over last year’s recommended budget.
County departments submitted more than $2.5 billion in unmet needs requests, according to Davenport’s letter to the Board. She recommended funding $564 million in programs and deferring $603 million to future budget phases. The remaining $1.3 billion remains unfunded.
The recommended budget projects a positive economic outlook for the county, with projected increases in property and sales tax revenue of 6% and 7.9%, respectively.
“This budget brings to life the policy vision established by the Board of Supervisors and sets a course for the County to strengthen the programs and services we provide to millions of residents each and every day,” Davenport said in a statement. “That means continuing to respond vigilantly to an evolving pandemic, while also ramping up to launch new departments focused on key populations and driving major changes in how we deliver services. It’s a dynamic time for Los Angeles County and this recommended spending plan is intended to reflect that.”
The recommended budget includes $493.3 million in Measure H funding for fighting homelessness over an array of strategies. The proposal adds $3.9 million and 41 positions to establish four mobile clinics to provide medical care to people experiencing homelessness across the County.
In addition the proposal includes $4.3 million and 24 positions for mental health outreach and transportation to augment homeless care teams, enhance crisis intervention and transport services and accommodate demand for the Department of Mental Health’s outreach, engagement and crisis response efforts. The proposal also includes $100 million for the development and preservation of affordable housing.
Looking toward empowering youth and assisting seniors, the recommended budget contains $22.8 million for full-time childcare for CalWORKs families, $15.7 million for the Youth@Work jobs program and $14.1 million for the Department of Children and Family services.
The proposal also includes $12.3 million in new funding for additional Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Academy classes to support the recruitment and training of a new generation of deputies to address the sworn vacancy gap.
“(P)art of a balanced approach to public safety that also includes preparations to launch a new 988 Alternative Crisis Response system that relies on mental health professionals rather than law enforcement,” county officials said.
The Sheriff’s Department is recommended to receive approximately $3.6 billion, roughly the same as the current fiscal year. The proposal includes $10.09 million for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and $9.98 million for the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The county is also expected to introduce four new departments in the next fiscal year focused on justice, care and opportunities, aging, youth and economic opportunity.
The recommended budget also includes $188 million for water conservation projects, $1.6 billion for capital projects and $85.3 million to enhance and expand parks.
The majority of funding for the county comes from state and federal sources, as well as from fees for services provided. Property taxes represent 22% of the county’s revenue.
The Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on the recommended budget beginning on May 11, with deliberations scheduled to begin on June 27. The final budget will be adopted in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.