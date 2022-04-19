LANCASTER — The developers of a 114-unit apartment complex proposed on 5.66 acres at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway, received approximately $24.60 million for the project from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, state officials announced, last week.
The California Strategic Growth Council and California Department of Housing and Community Development announced the award in a letter to Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
“The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program builds healthier communities and protects the environment by increasing the supply of affordable housing and low-carbon transportation options near jobs, stores, transit and other daily destinations,” Lynn von Koch-Liebert, executive director, California Strategic Growth Council, wrote.
BRIDGE Housing Corp. and the City of Lancaster are the co-applicants for the project. The city agreed to provide the developer with a total of two residual receipts loans of approximately $7.19 million for pre-development and development of financing at an estimated $5.39 million and $1.8 million for project sire land acquisition financing.
The $25.60 million award includes an approximately $14.29 million Affordable Housing Development loan, an $8.56 million Sustainable Transportation Infrastructure grant, a $1.43 million Transportation Related Amenities grant and a $310,340 Program grant, according to a fact sheet. The total estimated development cost of the project is about $61.22 million.
The proposed townhouse/row house development would have 56 one-bedroom/one bath units, 29 two-bedroom units and 28 three-bedroom units, plus a manager’s unit, according to the fact sheet.
The Affordable Housing Development would serve households within 30% to 60% of the area median income or what is defined as low-income. The Sustainable Transportation Infrastructure will include bike route improvements, bike signal, accessible walkways, traffic calming and an increase in operations to reduce train delays.
The Transportation Related Amenities will include a Metrolink commuter rail customer information system, wayfinding, signage, landscaping and covered bus shelters. The Program grant will include one discounted transit pass for three years for each restricted unit, solar installation training program, and workforce development.
