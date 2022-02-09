PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $20,000 reward, Tuesday for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Tyrell Gay, who is wanted in the stabbing death of stepfather, Darryl Lee.
Lee, 59, a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer, was found stabbed to death on Nov. 24 in the 39500 block of Colchester Court in Palmdale.
Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, they were directed inside a residence where they discovered the victim, later identified as Lee, unresponsive, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. His roommate discovered him lying on the floor inside his residence and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigators identified Gay, the victim’s stepson, as the person responsible for Lee’s murder.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Gay, but subsequent attempts to locate and arrest him have been unsuccessful and he remains outstanding, a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.
Investigators believe that he knows he has been identified as a suspect in the incident and is hiding to avoid arrest.
“I’m offering this reward because Darryl Lee deserves justice,” Barger said in a statement. “This tragedy must reach a resolution to give Darryl’s loved ones the peace of mind and closure they need. He was a former police officer whose life’s work was to enforce the law and help keep criminals off the streets. Now, it’s the community’s turn to do right by his family. If anyone has information about suspect Tyrell Gay’s whereabouts, please have the courage to come forward and speak up.”
